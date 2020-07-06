Jack Wayne Henderson

January 1, 1928-July 4, 2020

DURANT-Jack Wayne Henderson, 92 of Durant passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Wilton Retirement Community.

Jack was born in Eldon, IA on January 1, 1928 to Jackson and Edith (Baayen) Henderson. He graduated from Eldon High School in 1945 and attended Parson's College in Fairfield.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and Korea.

Jack married Margaret I. Foster on May 4, 1952 in Sac City, IA.

Jack retired from GTE after 40 years of service.

He was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Wilton, Wilton Masonic Lodge #167 AF & AM, Durant American Legion Post #430, the former Durant Lions Club and Mended Hearts.

He served as Mayor of Durant for 8 years and on City Council for many years. He was a founding member of the Wilton/Durant Food Pantry and a board member of Simpson Memorial Home.

He enjoyed woodworking, working in his yard and was an avid sports fan, especially of the St. Louis Cardinals, Hawkeyes and Bears.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Family services will be held and will be live-streamed on the Bentley Funeral Home Faceboook page at 1 pm Tuesday.

Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery with military honors.

Jack is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret; and their children, Cynthia Torrance of DesMoines, Steven (Sue) Henderson of Durant, Janelle (Kevin) Theis of Waverly and Cheryl (Robert) Beatty of Winthrop; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Madelyn Israel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Wilton Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com