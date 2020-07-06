1/1
Jack Wayne Henderson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack Wayne Henderson

January 1, 1928-July 4, 2020

DURANT-Jack Wayne Henderson, 92 of Durant passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Wilton Retirement Community.

Jack was born in Eldon, IA on January 1, 1928 to Jackson and Edith (Baayen) Henderson. He graduated from Eldon High School in 1945 and attended Parson's College in Fairfield.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and Korea.

Jack married Margaret I. Foster on May 4, 1952 in Sac City, IA.

Jack retired from GTE after 40 years of service.

He was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Wilton, Wilton Masonic Lodge #167 AF & AM, Durant American Legion Post #430, the former Durant Lions Club and Mended Hearts.

He served as Mayor of Durant for 8 years and on City Council for many years. He was a founding member of the Wilton/Durant Food Pantry and a board member of Simpson Memorial Home.

He enjoyed woodworking, working in his yard and was an avid sports fan, especially of the St. Louis Cardinals, Hawkeyes and Bears.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

Family services will be held and will be live-streamed on the Bentley Funeral Home Faceboook page at 1 pm Tuesday.

Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery with military honors.

Jack is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret; and their children, Cynthia Torrance of DesMoines, Steven (Sue) Henderson of Durant, Janelle (Kevin) Theis of Waverly and Cheryl (Robert) Beatty of Winthrop; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Madelyn Israel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, Stead Family Children's Hospital or the Wilton Retirement Community.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 5, 2020
Our condolences. We are Donna Nelson son and daughter in law. She always spoke highly of Jack and enjoyed working at the phone company with him.
Alex and Corriene Culver
Alex Culver
Friend
July 5, 2020
Jack will definitely be missed! He gave some of the best hugs ever at church! Sending love and comfort to Margaret and family!
Carolyn Gwi (Carter)
Friend
July 5, 2020
Margaret, My prayers are with you and your family! Jack will be greatly missed by all, I am sure. What a dear sweet man he was!
Love and Prayers
Chris Putnam
Friend
July 5, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy.
Nila Dahlin
July 5, 2020
So sorry to hear. He will be missed.
Teresa Keller
July 5, 2020
Margaret, Cindy, Steve, Janell & Cheryl, Im so very sorry to hear of Jacks passing. I have so many wonderful memories of him from my childhood. He will be missed by all who knew him. Please know youre all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherri Shoppa-Goans
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved