Patricia Ann (Hauser) Putz

June 8, 1930-July 3, 2020

BETTENDORF-Patricia Ann (Hauser) Putz of Story City, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa: June 8, 1930 – July 3, 2020

It is with great sorrow we share the news of the passing of our beloved Pat, on July 3, 2020 at the of age of 90.

Born June 8, 1930, Pat was the only child of Steven Rudolph Hauser and Grace Pearl (Wilson) Hauser of Decorah, Iowa. Pat graduated high school and attended the University of Iowa, where she met and married the love of her life, Donald James Putz. Pat graduated from the university in 1952, where she was the editor of Hawkeye (S.U.I. yearbook, 1952) and chapter president for Alpha Chi Omega (1952) of which she was a lifelong member.

Pat and Don had two sons; David James in 1962 and Douglas John in 1963. She worked as a television script director for Wesley Day & Company advertising and public relations agency until her children were born. Don passed in 1978, leaving Pat to raise her two sons. Pat worked for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in several capacities, including librarian.

Pat had a love of cats and gardening, especially flower gardens, and could often be found working in the yard. She decorated her home with cats, her mother's dishes, her flowers and pictures of family. She enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes on her unsuspecting family. Her smile and laughter will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law, David & Carol Putz (Caskey) and Douglas Putz; three granddaughters and grandson-in-law, Erin (Putz) & Jared Beckham, Makenzie Putz and Molly Putz; and great-grandsons, Oliver and James Beckham. Pat is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com