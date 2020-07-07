1/1
Margaret Ann Fridley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margaret Ann Fridley

September 23, 1923-June 29, 2020

Margaret Ann Fridley Patterson was born September 23, 1923 at Westgate, Iowa to Marc L. Fridley and Emma Winnifred Notbohm Fridley.

She graduated from Oelwein High School in 1941. Margaret continued her education at the American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa (1943) and Cook's Secretarial School in Oelwein, Iowa. After graduation, she worked in the DeKalb Agricultural Association Accounting department where she met her husband.

On June 13, 1948 she married John R. Patterson of Sycamore, Illinois at the Little Brown Church in the Vale at Nashua, Iowa.

Margaret was a loving mother to her children and was delighted by her granddaughter. After raising her two sons she returned to work as executive secretary to the principal at Garfield Elementary School and later Eisenhower Elementary School. (1965-1991)

Margaret was very active socially as a member of many organizations including a 50 year member of the Order of Rainbow Girls and Order of Eastern Star. She was also very active in the Alpha Iota Sorority, T.T.T. Society, Professional Educational Secretaries, R.O.A.L. Reserve Officers Association (Ladies), Christian Business and Professional Women of America, the Davenport Woman's Club, and a 30+ year member of the Davenport Outing Club.

Margaret was a life-long bridge player and avid antique collector. Being a secretary at a grade school allowed her the opportunity to develop a huge network of friends that lasted a lifetime.

Survivors include her son and daughters-in-law; Tom and Barbara Patterson, Cincinnati, Ohio and Tina Votaw, St Louis, MO, and granddaughter; Melissa Patterson (Damon Powell) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A private memorial celebrating Margaret's wonderful life will be held on a date to be determined later.

She was preceded in death by her husband John R. Patterson (1999) and her son, Robert J. Patterson (2019) husband of Tina Votaw, St Louis, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved