Noah John Richards

December 12, 1971-June 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Noah John Richards, 48, of Davenport, IA, passed away on Tuesday, June 16th. His Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 12th at 1 p.m. at Sunderbruch Park in Davenport. Born December 12th, 1971 in Davenport, Noah was the son of Karen Fowler and Dennis Richards. He was a self-employed painter for 16 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing cards, having bonfires, and listening to music. He was also an animal lover who cherished the many years he had with his beloved dog, the late Salvador. Noah is survived by his long-time partner, Bruce Connner; sister, Christine Muffler and husband Steve; brother, Steven Richards; two nieces, Leah and Sarah Richards; two nephews, Jason and Jacob Richards; aunt, Cheryl Hudson and husband Don; cousins, Becky Hudson, Kelly Simms and husband Steve, and Troy Hudson; plus many great nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his sister Laura and both parents.