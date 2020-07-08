Vivian J. Meyer

December 4, 1930-July 6, 2020

BIG ROCK-Vivian J. Meyer, age 89 of Big Rock, passed away in the early morning hours of July 6, 2020 in the comfort of her own home. There will be a private family burial, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Vivian was born on December 4, 1930 at Baldwin, Iowa to Charles and Edna Downer Kokemuller. She married Merlyn "Tuffy" Meyer on October 15, 1949. He passed away on March 11, 1987.

She is survived by sons Kirk and Kelly (Becky) of Big Rock; daughters Karen (Phil) Eichhorn of Wheatland and Kathy (Donny) Borchers of Dixon; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and sister Virginia Struck of West Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; special friend Lee; 4 sisters and 4 brothers.

Vivian was a member of the Dixon Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years, and worked at J.I. Case as an inspector for 20 years. She was an avid race fan, following her husband in the early years and then her son in the sport. She was a great bowler, liked cards, and her and Merlyn were great ball room dancers. She enjoyed going to the state fair for 31 years with her daughters, had to have her lawn mowed Thursdays, and she was especially proud of her kids.

