Cory R. Barbee

August 13, 1982-July 2, 2020

SAVANNA-Cory R. Barbee, 37, of Savanna, IL, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Davenport.

Private family services will be noon, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline where his live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. A public visitation will be10-12pm Friday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Cory was born August 13, 1982 the son of Andrew and Wendy (Hayes) Barbee.

Cory was a concrete worker. He excelled in athletics especially wrestling. He enjoyed the outdoors especially being on the river.

Survivors include his children, Blake, Kameron, Kylie, Tyler, Delaney and Jordan; mother, Wendy Barbee (Brad Kosier), Savanna, IL; father, Andrew Barbee, Texas; step-father, David Rock, Rock Island; brothers, James Barbee, Rock Island and Lucas James, Savanna, IL; many aunts and uncles and special friends Abby Wild, Rock Island and Fonz Gomez, Rock Island and girlfriend Ashley Stewart, Davenport.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com