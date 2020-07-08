1/1
Francis Robert "Frank" Dumerauf
1925 - 2020
Francis "Frank" Robert Dumerauf

November 20, 1925-July 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Francis "Frank" Robert Dumerauf, 94, of Davenport passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10 from 1:00 to 2:00 at Weerts Funeral Home followed by a private memorial service.

Frank was born on November 20, 1925, to Frank and Katherine (Galevich) Dumerauf. He graduated from Davenport High School (now Davenport Central) and was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Pacific Theatre with the U.S. Navy. He married the love of his life, Janice Parke, on April 21, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They shared 66 wonderful years together until her death in 2016.

Frank was employed by Dohrn Transfer in Rock Island, Illinois, and was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed bridge, his church friends, the Chicago Cubs, and most of all, his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Beth (John) Claeys of Blue Grass; son Dr. James (Dr. Deirdre Johnston) Dumerauf of Holland, Michigan; grandchildren, Mark (Sarah) Claeys of Ollie, Steven (Heidi) Claeys of Eldridge, Ellie and Anneka Johnston-Dumerauf of Chicago: great-grandchildren Callie, Carly, Ethan, and Charlotte Claeys; brother-in-law Arthur Parke of Lilburn, Georgia; and two special nieces and a nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Davenport Public Library at www.friendsofdavenportlibrary.org.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
