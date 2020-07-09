Karen R. Boege Wilson

April 26, 1954-June 25, 2020

AVONDALE, AZ-Karen R. Boege Wilson, 66, of Avondale, Arizona, formerly of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Abrazo West Hospital, Goodyear, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13th at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 5520 Eastern Ave., Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are recommended and social distancing will be honored. Private family inurnment will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

Karen was born on April 26, 1954 in Davenport, the daughter of Dale and Nadean (Appleby) Boege. On March 1, 1975, she was united in marriage to Richard Wilson. Karen worked at John Deere and Co. for the majority of her life. After retiring in 2005, she moved out of the area to be closer to her family. One of her favorite hobbies was bowling, for which she played on many different bowling leagues over the years. In her spare time, she loved curling up with a good book or chatting with friends. Karen enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Silver Creek OES.

Those left to honor her memory are her daughter, Jenessa (Dave) Wagner; son, Nate Wilson; father, Dale Boege; sister, Debbie (Les) Kuhl; brother, Steve (Janet) Boege; granddaughter, Kyla (Sam Strobbe) Wilson; grandson, Oliver Wagner; step-grandchildren, Megan Anderson, Kourtney Silva, Cristy Morris, Adriane Wagner, Jaycie Wagner-Hicks, Emilee Flores, Brittni Moore, Levi Wagner; great-grandson, Silas Strobbe; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

