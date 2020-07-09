Calvin H. Cramer

January 1, 1944-July 7, 2020

FULTON- Calvin H. Cramer age 76 of Fulton, IL, passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday July 10th at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday 4 – 7 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Clinton. The family requests that everyone wear camouflage to the visitation or funeral in honor of Calvin's passion for hunting. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com. Calvin was born on Jan. 1, 1944 in Clinton, the son of LeRoy and Flora (Clausen) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1963. He married Vera Pithan in 1963 in Clinton, where they had five children. He later married Janice (Knauer) Geerts in 1982 in Fulton, IL. He worked in the sugar house at Clinton Corn Processing and later at International Paper as a roll tender. He drove bus transporting the "Nee Hi's Drum Bugle Corp." He enjoyed the "Good Ole Boys" drinking coffee at Sweetheart Bakery. He was an avid waterfowl hunter, where he was a member of the Waterfowl USA, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, and Delta Waterfowl.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Janice Cramer of Fulton, IL; six children, Brenda (Wesley) Ehlers of Bryant, IA, James (Deb) Cramer of Clinton, Mark (Ami) Cramer of Clinton, Betsy Claussen of Clinton, Todd Cramer of Clinton, and Amy Ralston of Clinton; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Dick (Jill) Cramer of Elbert, CO and Gordon (Pat) Cramer of Clinton; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, LeRoy and Donald, and a sister, Alice.