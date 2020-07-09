1/1
Calvin H. Cramer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Calvin H. Cramer

January 1, 1944-July 7, 2020

FULTON- Calvin H. Cramer age 76 of Fulton, IL, passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday July 10th at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday 4 – 7 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Clinton. The family requests that everyone wear camouflage to the visitation or funeral in honor of Calvin's passion for hunting. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com. Calvin was born on Jan. 1, 1944 in Clinton, the son of LeRoy and Flora (Clausen) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1963. He married Vera Pithan in 1963 in Clinton, where they had five children. He later married Janice (Knauer) Geerts in 1982 in Fulton, IL. He worked in the sugar house at Clinton Corn Processing and later at International Paper as a roll tender. He drove bus transporting the "Nee Hi's Drum Bugle Corp." He enjoyed the "Good Ole Boys" drinking coffee at Sweetheart Bakery. He was an avid waterfowl hunter, where he was a member of the Waterfowl USA, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, and Delta Waterfowl.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Janice Cramer of Fulton, IL; six children, Brenda (Wesley) Ehlers of Bryant, IA, James (Deb) Cramer of Clinton, Mark (Ami) Cramer of Clinton, Betsy Claussen of Clinton, Todd Cramer of Clinton, and Amy Ralston of Clinton; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Dick (Jill) Cramer of Elbert, CO and Gordon (Pat) Cramer of Clinton; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, LeRoy and Donald, and a sister, Alice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pape Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Pape Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved