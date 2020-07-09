Gerald Lee "Shooter" Faur

November 10, 1946-March 18, 2020

CLINTON-Gerald Lee "Shooter" Faur, 73, of Clinton, Iowa passed away at Bickford Cottage on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Honoring his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded with a funeral service taking place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Lemke Funeral Homes - South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Dr.). A visitation occurs two hours prior from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Lemke Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements.

Shooter was born on November 10, 1946 in Clinton, Iowa the son of William and Mary (Wolfe) Faur. He was a 1964 graduate of Clinton High School.

Shooter enlisted in the U.S. Army in November of 1965 and arrived in Vietnam in April 1967. He was an Army Medic serving two tours in Vietnam. His incredible service to our Country was highlighted by a letter sent to his mother and father on October 10, 1968 from KCLN radio, Bob Church, in which they provided his parents a news release KCLN received from the U.S. Army Hometown News. In part it reads – "Army Specialist four Gerald L. Faur was awarded the Silver Star Medal in ceremonies near Long Binh, September 10. Serving as a Medic on a Medical Evacuation Helicopter, his ship answered an urgent request from a surrounded infantry platoon which had sustained numerous causalities. After landing amidst heavy enemy fire, he assisted in loading the patients aboard – his ship made a total of five trips into the beleaguered platoon's position. On the last trip, Gerald Faur unhesitatingly volunteered and ran across a large open area under a torrent of fire in order to help retrieve the last two causalities." Specialist Gerald Faur, a medic in the 45th Medical Company near Long Binh would go on to acquire six awards of the "Air Medal".

Gerald Faur was baptized a Catholic and attended several local Catholic churches.

Shooter began his career as a Millwright in 1970, retiring in 2005. He worked the bulk of his career with Millwright Local Union 2158.

Shooter enjoyed and participated in several pool leagues and was a very proficient pool player – thus acquiring the nickname "Shooter". He also enjoyed playing in bowling leagues and was a very skilled bowler. Shooter was at-home in the outdoors with the happiness, reflection and peace it gave him. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father. This love of the outdoors continued in the 1970's as he began taking canoe trips with his friends and continued those trips all of his life, only his failing health could prevent him from being outdoors. Animals were also very special to Shooter and he loved the many dogs he had all of his life; he was a very skilled dog trainer, guiding his dogs in German and with hand signals. He loved watching Hockey and was an avid Chicago Black Hawks fan, naming most of his dogs after their players. Above all, he loved his entire family very much and will be sadly missed.

Gerald is survived by his children – Jason (Stacey) Faur, Sarah (Adam) Pope, Brian (Jessica) Soesbe, Lucas (Tori Heiken) Faur all of Clinton, Ashley (Cory) Miensma of Albany; 18 grandchildren with one on the way; 3 great-grandchildren; two sisters – Evelynn (Greg) Weis and Cathy (Richard) James both of Clinton; with many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters - Betty (Faur) Andresen and Mary Ellen (Faur) Hall.

Memorials made can be directed to the family.