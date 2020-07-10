Donald Richard Mettille

April 3, 1928-July 7, 2020

DUBUQUE-Donald Richard Mettille, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on July 7, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Dubuque, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11th, 2019 at the Church of the Nativity with Rev. Andy Upah officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Olivet Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity. If attending, the church kindly requests the use of masks and practice the social distance guidelines. If you are not able to attend a live stream of the funeral mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory's Facebook page.

Don was born on April 3, 1928 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of George and Irene (Murphy) Mettille. He helped support the family after attending school in Lansing Iowa by working on the family farm and other jobs throughout northeastern Iowa.

He married Margaret Sheeley on September 16, 1950 at the Church of the Nativity and began work at Frommelt Industries (currently Rite-Hite). In 1951 he became a member of the US Army and served in the Korean War until 1953. Upon returning from Korea Don went back to Frommelt's working in many different capacities until he retired in 1990 completing a 40 year career. After his 40 years he enjoyed helping out for many years at his son's business – All Seasons Heating and Cooling.

Don and Margaret shared over 68 years of marriage. Don always enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and some ballroom dancing including post-festivities! Throughout Don's life no matter where he was or who he was talking with he always had a smile on his face, kind words of support, and an endless amount of positive attitude and energy - he lived and loved every day of his life!

All his life he loved to plant and grow a garden each year, hunting, fishing and playing a hand of euchre. In his later years he enjoyed traveling and sometimes the casinos! Watching the Hawkeyes, Packers, and the Cubs with his family and friends was always a treat. Don belonged to the American Legion Post 6 for over 65 years and he was always volunteering with church and school activities.

He is survived by his eight children. Deb and Jim Frick of Davenport, IA and their children Abby and Brad Snyder and their daughter Grace of Roseville, MN, and Brian Frick and Brad Frick of Waukee IA. Joe and Sue Mettille of Dubuque IA and their sons Matt Mettille of San Francisco, CA, Jeff Mettille of Washington DC, and Nate and Rachel Mettille and their daughters Lucy and Emmy of Eagan MN. Mike Mettille of Dubuque, IA and his daughter Ashley Mettille of Los Angeles, CA and his son Rob Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO. Pat and Jeff Britt of Riverside, IA. Dave and Felisa Mettille and their daughters Sophia, Chloe and Mia, of Doylestown, PA, EmmaLee and Brian Montiero of Raleigh NC, Amanda of New York City, NY. Mary Jo Mettille of Dubuque IA, Ann Mettille of Iowa City, IA, and Jacque Mettille of Dubuque, IA. His sister Rita Doughtery of Waukon, IA and his brother Jim Mettille and wife Connie of Lansing, IA and his sister-in-law Kay Mettille of Lansing, IA.

He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret and his parents and his brother Ralph Mettille, his sister-in-law Rose Ann Malone and her husband Robert Malone, brother-in-law John Doughtery, niece Barb Mettille, and nephew Jim Malone.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Dubuque, American Legion Post 6 or Dubuque Humane Society.

The family wishes to thank all of the healthcare practitioners and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, Medical Associates, Mercy Hospital, Home Instead Senior Care and 24 Hour Nursing Care/VA.