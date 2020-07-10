Carole "Dee" Petersen

February 3, 1943-July 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carole "Dee" Petersen, age 77, of rural Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with Huntington's Disease. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. A private memorial service will be held and burial of her cremated remains will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Dee was born on February 3, 1943, the daughter of Merle and Gladys (Dittmer) Palmer in Davenport, Iowa. She attended Davenport West High School, graduating with the Class of 1961. Dee married Richard A. Petersen on April 5, 1963 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA.

Dee was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family and raising her children. She was an essential part of the daily operations on the family farm and was later self-employed. Dee treasured attending her children and grandchildrens' school activities and sporting events, always with camera in hand. She thoroughly enjoyed attending the Mississippi Valley Fair. Dee had fun spending time with family and friends playing Bingo, cards, and Bunco.

Dee is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Dick; three sons, Terry (Danna) Petersen of Walcott, Todd (Robyn) Petersen of Davenport and Troy (Andrea) Petersen of Long Grove, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer), Ashley, Danielle, Zachery, Logan, Joey, A.J. and Alexandria; two great-grandsons, Jaxson and Brantley; two sisters, Peg Braafhart and Linda (Leon) Makoben.

Dee is preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Scott, an infant grandson, Trevor; and a brother in-law, Don Braafhart.