Carole "Dee" Petersen
1943 - 2020
Carole "Dee" Petersen

February 3, 1943-July 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Carole "Dee" Petersen, age 77, of rural Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home after a lengthy battle with Huntington's Disease. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. A private memorial service will be held and burial of her cremated remains will take place in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Dee was born on February 3, 1943, the daughter of Merle and Gladys (Dittmer) Palmer in Davenport, Iowa. She attended Davenport West High School, graduating with the Class of 1961. Dee married Richard A. Petersen on April 5, 1963 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA.

Dee was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family and raising her children. She was an essential part of the daily operations on the family farm and was later self-employed. Dee treasured attending her children and grandchildrens' school activities and sporting events, always with camera in hand. She thoroughly enjoyed attending the Mississippi Valley Fair. Dee had fun spending time with family and friends playing Bingo, cards, and Bunco.

Dee is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Dick; three sons, Terry (Danna) Petersen of Walcott, Todd (Robyn) Petersen of Davenport and Troy (Andrea) Petersen of Long Grove, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Justin (Jennifer), Ashley, Danielle, Zachery, Logan, Joey, A.J. and Alexandria; two great-grandsons, Jaxson and Brantley; two sisters, Peg Braafhart and Linda (Leon) Makoben.

Dee is preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Scott, an infant grandson, Trevor; and a brother in-law, Don Braafhart.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Starlite Ballroom at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 9, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to you all- She was one of the nicest people that I have ever met! Always with a smile and proud of her grandkids!! May she RIP.
Sally Stangl
July 9, 2020
Dee thanks for the memories and being such a sweet, caring, loving womderful friend for so many years, love and miss you already.
Sally Schillig
Friend
July 9, 2020
Such a lovely gal. I used to babysit the boys and many years later, after I had my own kids, she always remembered who I was and would stop and chat when we would bump in to each other at the fair. Rest In Peace Dee. Your work here is done. Condolences to the family and friends who loved her so much.
Kay Picolet
Friend
July 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to your entire family. Peace and love to you all. ❤
The Hausch Family
Friend
July 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.. it is so hard to lose a mother. They are very special. Thoughts and prayers to you
July 9, 2020
May she rest in comfort and peace
Not a good week for the extended Petersen clan. Steve passing a
week ago, and Dee passing on what would have been Steve's birthday. All the best to you and yours in this time of sorrow.
Ron & Bernice Muller
Family
