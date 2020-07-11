William Junior Wadsworth

May 6, 1927-July 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-On Tuesday, July 8, 2020, William Junior Wadsworth, 93, loving husband and father of four children, passed away with his daughter and son by his side, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island where he was a charter member. A public Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island . Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to the church to use towards the refinishing of the 20 pews in the St. Pius X Perpetual Adoration Chapel.

William (Bill) Wadsworth, of Rock Island, was born May 6, 1927 in Rural Township, the son of William and Lillie Arp Wadsworth. He was a graduate of Sherrard High School. He married the former Margaret Van Ooteghem August 14, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church in Rock Island.

He worked as a machine operator at Bear Mfg. Co., Rock Island for 18 years and then at the Rock Island Arsenal as an artillery hydro-pneumatic systems mechanic leader for 24 years, retiring from the Arsenal in May 1989.

Bill was active in the Rock Island Junior Baseball Program and served as a manager of a Babe Ruth team. He was involved for many years with the retirees program at St. Pius, the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry and he also served as a Sacristan for Sunday mass at Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island for 26 years. He was a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program at Trinity, where he volunteered for 19 years. He served as an active member of the Center for Belgium Culture where he loved making waffles for their monthly fundraiser.

Bill loved roses and was meticulous about caring for his yard. He always enjoyed assisting his children with projects at their homes.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Margaret; children Mary Ellen (Jerry) Taylor, Milan and Mark (Diane) Wadsworth, Coal Valley; grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Taylor, Davenport, Bridget (Brad) North, Minooka, Sarah Wadsworth, Schaumburg, Ashley (Adam) Christiansen, Huxley, Iowa; step granddaughter Amber (Joe) Kauzlarich, East Moline; great grandchildren; Joshua, Parker, Brianna, Brydon, Cameron, Cole; and great-great grandchild, Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Michael and Marvin; brothers, Merle, Laverne, David, George; and a sister, Marjorie.

