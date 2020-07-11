Charles Wilbert Drenter

December 1, 1933 - July 9, 2020

Charles Wilbert Drenter was born in Davenport on December 1, 1933, to Wilbert Drenter and Selma (Paaske) Drenter. He was the oldest of four: Patricia Bruner (Leclaire, IA), James Drenter (deceased), and Linda Lillienthal (Duncombe, IA). He achieved the rank of sergeant in the US Army serving as a paratrooper during the Korean War in the 82nd and 101st Airborne.

Charles married Beatrice Joyce Lindstrom on May 4, 1957. They have six extraordinary children: Lynn Barker (Kevin) Moline, Lori Major (Terry) Davenport, John Drenter (Li Jie) Davenport, Mari Brewer (Larry) Long Grove, James Drenter (Tahseen) Atlanta, GA, and Amy Brady (Bob) Park View. They are also blessed with 24 wonderful grandchildren, 14 adorable great-grandchildren, and one amazingly cute great-great grandchild.

He retired from International Harvester after 32 years as a tool and die maker and he farmed the family farm from 1972 to the present.

He enjoyed old country music, polka dancing, horseshoes, and watching NASCAR -- he especially enjoyed races in which Jimmie Johnson lost. He loved spending time with his family, laughing, telling stories of his youth, and hearing funny stories -- especially those of the misadventures of his son-in-law Larry. He also took pleasure in wearing his red Trump MAGA hat everywhere regardless of the ruckus it caused. He was an avid historian with an amazing mind for names and dates. He kept meticulous records.

Chuck was a man of inner strength and few words. He was honest and worked hard. He lived by this rule: Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without. Anyone who stopped by the farm and noticed what he was wearing can attest to this.

He "walked the walk" but he didn't "talk the talk." He was a good man, a good husband and a good father.

He regularly attended Fireside Christian Church in Park View and professed his faith in Jesus as his Savior and Lord. He loved his family and he loved animals. He is already greatly missed by his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim, his grandchildren Benjamin and Grace Brewer and his great grandchild Joy Drenter.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse.org.

Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 at Fireside Christian Church from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with the funeral service following at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 2:30pm.

Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.