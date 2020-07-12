Patricia A. Vogel

March 9, 1931-July 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Patricia A. Vogel, 89, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

Private family service and inurnment were held Thursday, July 9, at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Patricia was born March 9, 1931 in River Falls, Wis., a daughter of Louis and Luella (Byrnes) Purfeerst. She grew up in Cornell, Wisconsin, moving to Rock Island, Illinois in 1951. She met her future husband Joseph P. Vogel at her first job, and they married on February 25, 1952. He preceded her in death on April 28, 1996.

After her seven children became self-sufficient, Patricia revived her sewing passion. She was a talented seamstress, and turned that into a thriving little business. Her children called the multiple sewing machines and work station "command and control central". She could always be found there, in her swivel chair, keeping notes on her index cards, cutting patterns, serging hems and seams, threading bobbins, busy, busy, busy. She loved her customers and their visits to her home. When her sewing commitments were light, she enjoyed word games of all sorts, but crossword puzzles and Scrabble were her go-tos. She was also known for her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. If you were lucky enough to visit the house on her baking day, you might leave with a fresh loaf. She suggested it best, toasted with butter.

Patricia was an active volunteer in the community. Various titles she held during her service were School Nurse, Picture Lady and Election Judge.

Patricia was a curious lifelong learner, a critical thinker and a compassionate woman.

She was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island.

Surviving are her children, Daniel Vogel, Rock Island, Michael (Kathleen) Vogel, East Moline, Ill., Edward Vogel, Minneapolis, Minn., Susan Vogel, Billings, Mont., Andy Vogel, Tony Vogel, Rock Island, and Jane Vogel (Chris Phillips), Mendota Heights, Minn.; grandchildren, Kathrine Vogel, Megan Gove, Grace Vogel, Olivia Phillips and Joseph Phillips; great granddaughters, Nora Gove and Rose Gove; many nieces and nephews and a special adventure-partner niece, Lou Reif.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Edwin, Donald and Ray Purfeerst; and her sister, Marcella Reif.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com