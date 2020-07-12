1/1
Marthanna M. Cowley "Marty" Laughlin
1945 - 2020
Marthanna M. "Marty" Cowley Laughlin

July 16, 1945-May 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Marthanna M. "Marty" Cowley Laughlin, 74, of Davenport, IA, went home to the Lord on Friday, May 15, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until service time. Memorials in her honor may be made to Coram Deo Bible Church or Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Marty was born a daughter of James and Austa (Sellon) Cowley on July 16, 1945, in Kewanee, IL. She was united in marriage to Raymond Laughlin and they later divorced. She was a graduate of Moline Public Nursing School, and worked her entire life as a Registered Nurse, retiring from Scott County Health Department.

Marty was a caring and selfless woman who devoted much of her time to her children, foster children, being an active member of her church, and volunteering at the blood bank. She was also a board member of Optimist Noon Club, Davenport, and a founding member of Elevate, formerly known as FLHA. She had a passion for people in need and difficult circumstances. She was focused on doing outreach, helping her community, and charities.

Those missing her dearly are her son, D.J. (Shelly) Laughlin; daughter, Denise (Douglas) Kroeger; adopted children: David R. Laughlin, Ernest (_________) Laughlin, Heaven Bale-Laughlin, Bobbie Bale-Laughlin, and Tiffany Bale-Laughlin; siblings, James I. Cowley of Galva, IL, and Janene C. (Steve) Felter of East Helena, MT; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Karol Jane.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
JUL
16
Memorial service
01:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
