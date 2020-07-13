John "Scotty" McFedries

July 21, 1930-July 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-John "Scotty" McFedries, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, at his home at the Fountains Senior Living in Bettendorf surrounded by loved ones. He now joins his two daughters Agnes and Catherine "Kate" in heaven along with his beloved Scottish family. Visitation will be held from 4 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 at Weerts Funeral home in Davenport, IA. A private graveside service is planned for July 15 at Pine Hill Cemetery in Davenport.

John was born on July 21, 1930 to James and Agnes Dunsmore McFedries in Ayrshire Scotland. The youngest of ten children, he graduated from Ayr Academy and went on to join the Royal Air Force serving two years in the military draft. John married Jean Lashbrook Conn in 1955 in Scotland. After coming to America in 1956, they had four children. They later divorced after 30 years; however, they remained business partners for many years until his retirement in 2011.

John was an apprentice at Wallace Town Engineering and worked there until he came to America after being sponsored by a man from Maquoketa, IA who met John's family by chance while traveling abroad and offered to sponsor any of the family who wanted to immigrate to America. On April 5, 1963, alongside his sister Mary Zimmerman, he became a United States citizen.

On arrival in Davenport, he worked at Swan Engineering for 16 years having completed his apprenticeship in machine tooling. While working at Swan, he enrolled in the Reisch Auctioneering College in Mason City, the largest organization of its type in the world, graduating in 1971 as a full-fledged auctioneer.

During his first years as an auctioneer, he rented the Turner Hall in the Village of East Davenport for his sales before founding Scotty's Auction Service, a premier, full service auction gallery in west Davenport. Services rendered by Scotty's Auction Service were the sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods, estate sales, real estate, antique automobiles and vehicles, as well as any other unique items offered for sale.

John was one of the leading auctioneers in the Mid-West who was well-known for his great sense of humor and his ability to entertain those who attended his auctions. Working alongside Jean, and his children Norman and Kate, he noted in an interview with the Quad Cities Times in 1973 that some of the most unusual items he sold were a full size Arabian horse statue, a free baby delivery service, and an entire church down to the pews and stained glass windows. Retiring after 40 years in the auction business, John never lost his quick wit and thick Scottish brogue, and as his decades-old business motto declared "Service Is Our Salesman", there was no one better than John "Scotty" McFedries himself.

After building Scotty's Auction Service into a respected company in the field, he added to his workload when he began teaching at the Mason City auctioneering college he graduated from in 1971. When its owner died suddenly in 1986, John decided to open his own auctioneering college founding and serving as president of the International College of Auctioneering in Davenport for many years.

John was a member of the Scottish American Society, the Iowa, Illinois, Canadian and National Auctioneers Associations, Davenport Rotary, and the Masonic Lodge. He was extremely proud of the 32-Degree Master Mason Award he received while in Scotland.

Besides his thriving businesses, John raised millions of dollars over the years for local charities never turning down an opportunity to donate his services to raise money for a good cause.

In addition to his passion for antiques and collectibles, John loved antique cars and model trains. He took great pride in his 1937 Cord Beverly Sedan that he restored to immaculate condition. He also spent a great deal of his time after retirement frequenting local casinos with his friend Joanne where he was a well-known VIP customer.

John is survived by his son Norman McFedries, daughter Jennifer McFedries, grandchildren Andrew, Desiree, John, Norman Jr., Austin, Kelsey, Nathen, Scotty, Trevor and Mellisa McFedries, Athena Kennedy, Whitney, Millie, Sonny and Scotty Heuer along with 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. In addition, John is survived by his sister Mary Zimmerman, former wife Jean McFedries, and his significant other of 30 years, Joanne DeCoster along with several nieces and nephews.

His daughters Agnes McFedries Kennedy and Catherine "Katie" McFedries Heuer preceded him in death along with his parents and six sisters and three brothers.

Special thanks to the staff at the Fountains Senior Living and Compassus Hospice for their kindness and loving and compassionate care of John.

Donations can be made in John's memory to Café on Vine in Davenport or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting the obituary at www.weertsfh.com.