Joseph M. "Joe" Rollinger
Joseph M. "Joe" Rollinger

July 10, 2020

MAQUOKETA-Joseph M. "Joe" Rollinger, 83, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Friday evening, July 10, 2020, at Westwing Place in DeWitt.

A public graveside service and burial celebrating Joe's life will be held at 2 P.M., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private family visitation was held at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Cremation has taken place.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Janet Rollinger of Maquoketa, IA; children, Jane (John) Cook of Boone, IA, Jill (David) Files of Carmi, IL, Joel (Joni) Rollinger of Decorah, IA, Jay (Khristy) Rollinger of Bettendorf, IA, and John (Kim) Rollinger of Eldridge, IA; a sister, Joan McClimon of Dyersville, IA; 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren (with one on the way).

The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
