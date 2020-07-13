Steven Douglas Schwarz

August 9, 1952-July 10, 2020

LECLAIRE-Steven Douglas Schwarz, 67, of Le Claire, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home with beloved family and friends by his side. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, IA. His Burial will be at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.

Steven was born on August 9, 1952 to Richard and Mary Schwarz in Davenport, Iowa. He earned a technical and trade degree from Black Hawk Community College and was a Millwright with Case International Harvester for almost 33 years before he retired in 2014. Steven was an honest, caring, witty, loyal, adventurous, and genuine man.

Steven was an avid hunter and UTV trail riding enthusiast who loved sports. Steve was a Hawkeye fan and he played basketball and softball for many years before becoming the world's best sideline fan of his grandchildren's love for soccer and baseball.

Steve loved farming and attending tractor pulls alongside his brothers. Steve was always planning his next big adventure and living his life to the fullest – trail riding across the country, camping trips, softball tournaments, road trips with family and friends, escapes to Europe, or simply waking up one morning and spontaneously deciding to drive to California to visit his daughter's family. He had an adventurous soul. He was a devoted son, loving brother, dedicated father, caring neighbor, and a loyal friend to many. Steve loved the community he lived in and was an advocate in so many ways to make the world a better place. He believed that a person's laughter was their heart smiling.

Those left to honor Steven's memory are his daughter Heather (Chris) Barrett; grandchildren Lauren and Devin Barrett; Siblings: Richard(Mary), Tom(Nadine), Joe, James(Linda), Tim(Janette), Art(Sue), Paul(Rhonda), MaryAnn(Gary) Sears, Margaret Kundel, and Virginia Solis. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Steven David Schwarz.

Memorials in Steven's name may be made to the Izaak Walton League National Conservation Organization or to White Tails Unlimited to assist in maintaining wildlife habitats and the preservation of the hunting traditions that Steve so loved.

