Elizabeth Ann Fuller
1943 - 2020
DAVENPORT-Elizabeth Ann Fuller 76 of Davenport, Iowa died July 09,2020 at Genesis East Hospital. Elizabeth will be cremated at Runge Mortuary . There will be no funeral or visitation per her wishes. She was born December 18,1943 in Davenport, Iowa.

She is survived by her 3 sons Chuck (Jaynie) Geiger, Michael P. (Robin) Fuller, Jay Fuller and her longtime boyfriend Charles Lewis all of Davenport, Iowa . 5 grand children and 1 great- grandchild, brothers Leonard and David Hayes.

She was a loving mother and grand mother, aunt Elizabeth was proceeded in death by her late husband David Fuller.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
