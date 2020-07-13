Elizabeth Ann Fuller

December 18,1943-July 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Elizabeth Ann Fuller 76 of Davenport, Iowa died July 09,2020 at Genesis East Hospital. Elizabeth will be cremated at Runge Mortuary . There will be no funeral or visitation per her wishes. She was born December 18,1943 in Davenport, Iowa.

She is survived by her 3 sons Chuck (Jaynie) Geiger, Michael P. (Robin) Fuller, Jay Fuller and her longtime boyfriend Charles Lewis all of Davenport, Iowa . 5 grand children and 1 great- grandchild, brothers Leonard and David Hayes.

She was a loving mother and grand mother, aunt Elizabeth was proceeded in death by her late husband David Fuller.