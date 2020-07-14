1/1
Lawrence W. Carlisle
Lawrence W. Carlisle

November 26, 2019

BETTENDORF-Lawrence W. Carlisle, 68, of Bettendorf, passed away on November 26, 2019 in Belvidere, Illinois.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (today) at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island. Those wishing to attend the services should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf by 12:30 on Tuesday.

Mr. Carlisle had been retired from the Bettendorf Police Department.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Lawrence's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
