Lawrence W. Carlisle

November 26, 2019

BETTENDORF-Lawrence W. Carlisle, 68, of Bettendorf, passed away on November 26, 2019 in Belvidere, Illinois.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (today) at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island. Those wishing to attend the services should meet at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf by 12:30 on Tuesday.

Mr. Carlisle had been retired from the Bettendorf Police Department.

