Frances A. Edwards

February 8, 1953-July 13, 2020

CAMBRIDGE-Frances A. Edwards, 67, of Cambridge, passed away July 13, 2020 peacefully at home with her daughter by her side. Visitation will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 17th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. A graveside committal service will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge, at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Rob White will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Frances Edwards Memorial Fund.

Frances Ann Harris was born February 8, 1953 in Davenport, the daughter of Edgar J. and Doris I. Vizard Harris. She was educated in Davenport schools and graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1974. Her marriage to Robert Eugene Edwards took place on July 12, 1982 in Charlton County, Georgia. He passed away on July 14, 1991.

She worked at Sodexo Food Service in Davenport for 19 years until retiring earlier this year due to poor health. Frances attended the First Baptist Church of Davenport. She enjoyed shopping with her family and going on walks.

Those surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Mallisa and Nate Sandberg, Cambridge, grandchildren, Roy, Wes, and Rob Sandberg, siblings, Carolyn Kinnaird, Mary (Steve) Imming, and Peggy Aldrich, all of Davenport, Edger (Amy) Harris, Des Moines, Iowa, Jane (Neal) Bredbeck, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, David (Julie) Harris, Peoria, Illinois

and Angela (Tom) Goodall and Chrissy (John) Halligan, of Davenport. Other survivors include many nieces and nephews. Her parents and her husband preceded her in death.

