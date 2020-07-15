Bernice M. Hughes

March 7, 1933-July 13, 2020

DURANT-Bernice M. Hughes, 87, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A rosary service will be held at 3:30 p.m., prior the visitation. Masks are recommended. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass. The Mass will be livestreamed, via Bentley Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Burial will take place in Walcott Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Camp Courageous, St. Andrew Catholic Church, or the Durant Ambulance. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Bernice was born in rural Muscatine County on March 7, 1933, the daughter of Edward and Mamie (Plett) Westerhof. Bernice married Paulinus E. "Paul" Hughes on August 9, 1952 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2017.

Bernice was a homemaker, who worked on the family dairy farm alongside her husband. She loved all animals, especially cats and dogs. Bernice was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. She loved ballroom dancing and was a member of the Wilton Square Dance Club. Bernice enjoyed listening to country music and attending live concerts. She also cherished attending her grandchildren's school concerts and sporting events.

Bernice will be dearly missed by her daughter, Susan (Rick) Needham of Walcott; her son, Tim (Diana) Hughes of Durant; 6 grandchildren, Anthony (Alissa), Matthew, Johnathan (Alejandra Valadez), and Colton (Kia Kee Chan) Hughes, Jennifer (Ron) Grage and Jodi (Ian) Stewart; 3 great granddaughters, Kylie, Kennedy and Emma; and her sister, Marjorie (Lloyd) Schillinger of Osco, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and sisters and brother-in-laws, Dorothy (Erwin) Martens and Verna May (Joe) DeKeukelaere.