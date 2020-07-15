1/1
Bernice M. Hughes
1933 - 2020
Bernice M. Hughes

March 7, 1933-July 13, 2020

DURANT-Bernice M. Hughes, 87, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A rosary service will be held at 3:30 p.m., prior the visitation. Masks are recommended. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass. The Mass will be livestreamed, via Bentley Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Burial will take place in Walcott Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Camp Courageous, St. Andrew Catholic Church, or the Durant Ambulance. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Bernice was born in rural Muscatine County on March 7, 1933, the daughter of Edward and Mamie (Plett) Westerhof. Bernice married Paulinus E. "Paul" Hughes on August 9, 1952 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2017.

Bernice was a homemaker, who worked on the family dairy farm alongside her husband. She loved all animals, especially cats and dogs. Bernice was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church. She loved ballroom dancing and was a member of the Wilton Square Dance Club. Bernice enjoyed listening to country music and attending live concerts. She also cherished attending her grandchildren's school concerts and sporting events.

Bernice will be dearly missed by her daughter, Susan (Rick) Needham of Walcott; her son, Tim (Diana) Hughes of Durant; 6 grandchildren, Anthony (Alissa), Matthew, Johnathan (Alejandra Valadez), and Colton (Kia Kee Chan) Hughes, Jennifer (Ron) Grage and Jodi (Ian) Stewart; 3 great granddaughters, Kylie, Kennedy and Emma; and her sister, Marjorie (Lloyd) Schillinger of Osco, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and sisters and brother-in-laws, Dorothy (Erwin) Martens and Verna May (Joe) DeKeukelaere.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Rosary
03:30 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
livestreamed, via Bentley Funeral Home Facebook page
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
Great Uncle Paul, Great Aunt Bernice, me, my Grandma Katie, and my husband Kelley on our wedding day in Spring, TX, in 2013.
Ashley Bishop
Family
July 14, 2020
My Great Uncle Paul, me, My father Christopher Hughes, and Great Aunt Bernice, in Spring, TX for my wedding in April 2010.
Ashley Bishop
Family
July 14, 2020
My earliest memories of Great Aunt Bernice was from visiting the daily farm as a kid. I was so touched and grateful that she and Paul drove down to Texas for my wedding, representing my late grandparents. I am grateful for their humor, hugs, and laughter. May the Lord welcome you, Aunt Bernice, and May He comfort your family during this time.
Ashley Bishop
Family
July 14, 2020
A beautiful women of courage, faith and integrity. One of the finest role models a young person could ever hope for...Thank you Aunt Bernice for showing us what right looked like. We will always be grateful for your love and compassion.
Chris Hughes
Family
