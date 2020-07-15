1/1
Alton W. Scharff Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alton W. Scharff Sr.

February 17, 1936-July 12, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Alton W. Scharff Sr., 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, formerly of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17th at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire.

Alton was born in New Mexico on February 17, 1936. He grew up and lived in LeClaire, Iowa until retiring in Cedar Falls in 2002 to be close to his children and grandchildren.

After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, Alton continued his education in trade, including an apprenticeship at Moline Tool and Dye. He retired after 25 years at John Deere Harvester, where he used his vast knowledge of machine repair, electrical work, construction, and plumbing. He was truly the guy who could fix anything. He also enjoyed a lifetime of hunting and fishing with his brothers-in-law.

Alton Sr. was a fixture at Liberty Car Co. in Waterloo, where he helped his son, Alton II, and daughter, Connie, run the business while affectionately earning the nickname "Pops" from customers.

Those left to honor his memory are his son, Alton (Lisa) Scharff II; daughter, Connie Scharff; grandchildren, Steven Humphrey, Mason Scharff, and Brooklyn Scharff; sisters, Joan (Bruce) Herman, Judy (Jerry) Unwin; and brother, Stanley (Jan) Scharff.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tommi Jo Scharff; a brother, John Scharff; and parents, Cecil and Edith (Woods) Scharff.

Alton "Pops" was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed by many.

Online condolences may be shared with Alton's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved