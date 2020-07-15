Olivia Portillo

September 15, 1942-July 2, 2020

MOLINE-Olivia Portillo, 77, formerly of Moline, entered eternal sleep Thursday July 2, 2020, in McAllen, TX. She was born Sept 15th, 1942 in Cuyultitán, La Paz, El Salvador to Antonia Valladares and Jorge Gomez, and was raised by Maria and Gilberto Gomez. She graduated from the registered nurse program in Santa Ana in 1965.

She emigrated to America in 1968, where she met Oscar R. Portillo. They were married in New Jersey on Nov. 7th, 1970. She worked as an ER tech in Moline Public Hospital and its future incarnations of United and Trinity for over 30 years. Ms. Portillo is survived by her two daughters, Elsa M. Portillo and Cristina Jensen; two grandsons, Brian G. and Robert J. Jensen; three siblings, Jorge Gomez, Carlos (Tina M.D.) Gomez, and Melinda (Robert) Dengler; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be Friday, July 17th at New Life Fellowship in Moline. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a church or charity of your choosing in her name- she was a very giving person, and would love to see others continue to give of themselves, doing God's work.