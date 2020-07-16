1/1
Patricia Ann "Mama Bird" Bird
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Ann "Mama Bird" Bird

July 31, 1954-July 14, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Patricia Ann "Mama Bird" Bird, 65, of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary with a visitation being held two hours prior to the service time. Please dress casually. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.RungeMortuary.com.

Patty was born July 31, 1954 in Tennessee, but spent most of her life in the Quad Cities Area. On December 17, 1971 she was united in marriage to Randy Bird. They went onto enjoy 48 years of marriage. She enjoyed camping and spending time with friends and family. Patty was a good friend to many and will be remembered for her truth, honesty, her big smile, and even bigger heart.

Patty is survived by her loving husband, Randy Bird; daughters, Heather Santee and Hollie Lantz-Gushanas; grandchildren, Haleigh Truong, Hannah Andrews, Mason Lantz, and Delanie Gushanas; great-grand-daughter, Lacie Truong; and mother-in-law, Della Bird.

She is proceeded in death by her sister, Kim Jones; father-in-law, Marvin Bird; and brother-in-law, Mark Bird.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved