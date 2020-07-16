Patricia Ann "Mama Bird" Bird

July 31, 1954-July 14, 2020

BLUE GRASS-Patricia Ann "Mama Bird" Bird, 65, of Blue Grass, Iowa passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary with a visitation being held two hours prior to the service time. Please dress casually. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at www.RungeMortuary.com.

Patty was born July 31, 1954 in Tennessee, but spent most of her life in the Quad Cities Area. On December 17, 1971 she was united in marriage to Randy Bird. They went onto enjoy 48 years of marriage. She enjoyed camping and spending time with friends and family. Patty was a good friend to many and will be remembered for her truth, honesty, her big smile, and even bigger heart.

Patty is survived by her loving husband, Randy Bird; daughters, Heather Santee and Hollie Lantz-Gushanas; grandchildren, Haleigh Truong, Hannah Andrews, Mason Lantz, and Delanie Gushanas; great-grand-daughter, Lacie Truong; and mother-in-law, Della Bird.

She is proceeded in death by her sister, Kim Jones; father-in-law, Marvin Bird; and brother-in-law, Mark Bird.