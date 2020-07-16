Jonathan F. Wilson

February 25, 1940-July 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jonathan F. Wilson, 80, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Davenport Lutheran Home in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center or the Alzheimer's Association.

Jon was born February 25, 1940 in Iowa City, the son of Jack T. and Arline J. Wilson. He married Pauline Yandow in 1967. The couple later divorced, but continued to remain close friends.

Jon served his country in the United States Army from 1961 – 1967 during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he became a commercial airline pilot and flew for two airline companies. Later, Jon and his son, Scott owned and operated a construction company, Wilson & Son, Inc. in Davenport. He enjoyed flying, cookouts, gardening and spending time with his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Toni Kay Wilson of Blue Grass; grandchildren, Jennifer Wilson and Brittany Wilson; great-grandchildren, Zaidyn, Jaelynn, Lyric, and Khaison; siblings, Thomas (Nancy) Wilson of Bettendorf, and Penny Wilson of Davenport; his former wife, Pauline Wilson-Parks of Davenport; and a special member of the family, Victor Aldana of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Jon was preceded in death by his parents; son, Shane; and his aunts and uncles.

