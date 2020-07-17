1/
Betty Willimack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Willimack, 90, of Oxford Junction died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland, IA. Arrangements: Dawson Funeral Services, Oxford Junction.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dawson Funeral Home - Oxford Junction
221 N 2Nd Ave
Oxford Junction, IA 52323
(563) 826-2029
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dawson Funeral Home - Oxford Junction

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
Betty was a very kind lady. Always treated everyone with respect and dignity. She was a regular at so many social functions. I remember how easy she was to talk to. Our prayers go out to the family. Russ and Sue Cox
Sue Cox
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved