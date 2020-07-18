1/
Dennis W. Wells
Dennis W. Wells, 68, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity West Medical Center in Rock Island, IL. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wendt Funeral Home - Moline
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-6781
July 17, 2020
I worked with Mr Dennis when I was working at Transportation at Camp Darby , Italy and He was the Director of the Depp. Mr Wells , was the one that made everything happens . He was the one that he will call me in the morning pushing to my limits but he knew that I was going to able to handle the task as he wanted . He was very knowledgeable and his legacy and his super humor was his strength. The Lord will have a good man in Heaven . We moved to the States in 1998 , but Mike was able to see him when he went TDY to Rock Island after few years and he enjoyed talking with him . He loved Camp Darby at Leghorn , Italy and he appreciated and became very soon his second home for him and we thought he will never leave Italy.
May God bless the Mrs Wells and family . You All are in our prayers and we know that He from up there , he is watching us to make sure that we are doing the right things and we will continue to have faith and continue his legacy . God bless you , Daniela and Mike Holland
Daniela Del Sarto Holland and Mike Holland
Coworker
July 17, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Colburn
