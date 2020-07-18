Gary Swanson

March 23, 1940- July 15, 2020

WEST BURLINGTON-Gary Allen Swanson, 80, of West Burlington, died at 9:22 AM Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House.

Born March 23, 1940, in Kewanee, IL, he was the son of Robert and Shirley Hainline Swanson. On July 9, 1999, he married Dorothy Grace McAllister in Branson, MO.

He was a graduate of Galesburg High School in Galesburg, IL.

Gary was a large press operator for McLaughlin Body in East Moline for 35 years. He was a member of the U.A.W. #1414 Chapter.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving on the USS Kitty Hawk.

Gary was a newly baptized member of West Burlington United Methodist Church. He was a former member of Mid-West Corvette Club in the Quad Cities. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, New York Yankee fan, and loved to travel.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; one son, Richard (Gretchen) Temple of Derby, KS; two grandsons, Alexander and Matthew Temple.

He was preceded in death by his parents and dog Sassy.

Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Mr. Swanson will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home with Reverend Elizabeth Bell officiating. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard.

A memorial has been established for the West Burlington United Methodist Church.

Prugh funeral service is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Gary's obituary at www.prughfuneral.com.