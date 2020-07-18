Dennis G. Starling

February 14, 1946- July 14, 2020

CALAMUS – Dennis G. Starling, age 74, passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Family Memorial services will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal with military rites.

Dennis was born on February 14, 1946 to Eldon and Lois Burt Starling in Davenport, Iowa. He married Sally Van Daele on February 6, 1982 in Lost Nation, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife Sally; mother Lois; step brothers Dr. David (Judy) Starling of Boone, Iowa, Darrell (Janet) Starling of Independence, Iowa; step sisters Danita (Marvin) Berghammer of Blooming Prairie, MN, Darlis (Dean) Gulick of South Greenfield, MO, Dawn Long of Monett, MO, Luanne Hillock of Davenport; sister Derise Rawls of Milan, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Eldon, Step-father Godfred "Bill" Will and brother Larry.

Dennis was a decorated Marine Veteran serving in Vietnam and receiving the purple heart. He was a member of the Lost Nation American Legion Post 381 for 52 years and was a Clinton County supervisor for 4 years. In 2003 he was inducted into the Iowa Auctioneer Hall of Fame. He was member of the Iowa and National Auctioneer Associations. He served on the Board of Directors, Board Chairman, and was Past President. He was a Senior appraiser for National Independent Fee Appraisers and wrote the teaching manual for agricultural farm appraising.

