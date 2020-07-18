Arlene Frieda Ruchotzke

June 27, 1928- July 17, 2020

The earthly journey of this beautiful woman ended on Friday, July 17th at her home.

Arlene Frieda Ruchotzke was born to Fred and Anna Hamdorf on June 27, 1928 in Massillon, Iowa.

She married Elmer H. Ruchotzke on June 1, 1947 in Lowden, Iowa. Together they farmed in the Oxford Junction and Lost Nation areas. After moving off the farm in 1993, she went to work at Jack & Jill in Maquoketa where she enjoyed many years making new friends.

Arlene was many things in her life, most of all devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She loved a good card game, playing the slots, gardening, watching her favorite movies (Pretty Woman and Dirty Dancing) over and over again, and being with family!

Those who cleared the path for Arlene are her husband, grandson, parents, siblings, siblings-in-law, and many dear friends!

Those left to cherish and miss her are 3 daughters, Sandra Myatt, Bellevue; Sheryl (Steve) Milburn, Bellevue; Linda (Marty) Burbridge, Peosta; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren; brothers Virgil Hamdorf, Massillon; and Bob Hamdorf, Maquoketa.

She will forever be known to us as the woman with more lives than a cat!

Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Arlene's honor can be made to Hospice of Jackson County at 611 W. Quarry Street, Maquoketa, IA. 52060

Condolences can be made directly to the family by visiting www.IowaCremation.com under Obituaries.

The family would like to thank the wonderful women at Hospice of Jackson County for their gentle care and support.