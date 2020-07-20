Ronnie Don Denklau

February 19, 1957-July 14, 2020

WALCOTT-Ronnie Don Denklau, 63, of Walcott, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Cremation rites have been accorded. Online condolences may be left at www.RungeMortuary.com.

Ronnie was born February 19, 1957 in Davenport, Iowa to Donald Melvin Denklau and Patricia Ann (Bliss) Denklau. He loved the Hawkeyes, the Cowboy's, NASCAR, and Andy Griffith.

Ronnie is survived by daughter, Crystal Peel (Christopher) of Davenport, Iowa; grandsons, Owen and Colton; brothers, Randy Denklau (Mary) and Richard Denklau (Pat); and sister, Robin Klemme (Randal).