1/1
Helen Irene Shrader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Irene Shrader

May 15, 1928- July 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Helen Irene Shrader, 92, a resident of Davenport, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Crest Health Center, Ridgecrest Village in Davenport, surrounded by her family. Due to the current health concerns, private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Assumption High School or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Irene was born May 15, 1928 in Chariton, Iowa, the daughter of William and Mary (Mahoney) Ciskey. She married James Edward Shrader June 7, 1948. He preceded her in death July 2, 2006. They celebrated 58 years of marriage prior to his passing.

Irene was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. She walked every day and enjoyed reading, wintering in Arizona and spending time with her family.

Those left to honor Irene's memory include her children: Daniel (Susan) Shrader, James (Cosette) Shrader, all of Davenport; and John (Kim) Shrader, Lee's Summit, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Sandy Shrader, Gilbert, Arizona; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; son, Thomas; and siblings, Marguerite Watkins and Raymond Ciskey

Irene's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Ridgecrest Village and hospice nurse, Julie Vanmelkebeke for their care, love, and support.

Remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved