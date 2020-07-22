1/
Virginia Eiler
Virginia Eiler

March 5, 1923-July 20, 2020

STANWOOD–Virginia Eiler, age 97, passed away July 20, 2020 at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Tipton. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence on Thursday July 23, 2020. A graveside service will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Clarence, with Pastor Stephen Stepp officiating.

Virginia was born on the Crees family farm near Atalissa on March 5, 1923 to Herbert and Christena Smith Crees, and graduated from West Liberty Schools. She married Mearl Eiler on June 29, 1966 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He passed away on September 10, 2004.

Virginia is survived by a nephew John David Earhart of Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Louise Earhart; and her husband.

Memories can be left at www.chapmanfh.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
311 5th Ave
Clarence, IA 52216
563-452-3259
