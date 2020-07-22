FREDERICK G. BRUNE III

February 8, 1956- July 2, 2020

SEBRING-FL-Frederick G. Brune III died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring, Florida.

Fred was born on February 8, 1956 in Wyandotte, Michigan, the son of Reynold W. and Camille F. Brune. He grew up in Rock Island, Illinois and spent time living in St. Charles, Missouri; Byron, Illinois; Columbus Junction, Iowa; and Sebring, Florida.

Fred attended Western Illinois University and went on to become an Assistant Golf Professional at Macomb Country Club and the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club. In addition, he worked in various capacities at other golf clubs as well as owned and operated several businesses in various industries throughout the years.

Fred was an avid golfer and had an infectious personality. He was blessed with having the ability to make friends wherever he went and enjoyed making people feel at ease and glad they ran into him on any particular day. He took pride in always being the funniest person in the room and was known in his later years for his wild assortment of golf attire.

Fred is survived by his children Jeremy (Sue) Brune, Frederick (Melissa) Brune IV, and Andrea (Richard) Zeroth; grandchildren, Brittany Sleezer, Devin Keto, Joseph Brune, Alex Brune, Richard Zeroth, Hannah Brune, Lauryn Brune, Miranda Zeroth, MaKenzie Brune, and Evelyn Brune; great-grandchild, Hudson Sleezer; and siblings, Martha (James) Rapp, Stephen (Patricia) Brune, Joseph (Mary) Brune, Priscilla (Roger) DeKeyrel, and Jessica (Daniel) Beck. He was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother, Reynold W. "Bill" Brune II.

Fred wanted to express his appreciation for the support that was provided by his friends and family during his courageous battle with cancer.