Willard "Bud" Dean Uitermarkt

January 22, 1941- July 19, 2020

OSKALOOSA-Willard "Bud" Dean Uitermarkt, 79, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Pella Hospice Comfort House in Pella, Iowa. Memorial Services will be held in Davenport, IA at a later date with a presentation of a living tree planted with Bud's ashes and a plaque in his memory.

Bud was born January 22, 1941, to William and Margaret (Olivier) Uitermarkt in Runnells, Iowa. From his early years, Bud was always a hard worker, starting a paper route and maintaining it for many years. Bud graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1959. After high school, Bud moved to Kansas City, where he attended Auto Mechanic School. Upon completion, he moved to Davenport, IA, where he began working for the local Cadillac dealer. Bud married Arlene Lafrenz, and to this union, three sons were born. They later divorced. Bud ventured into the agriculture business. He owned an orchard where he had apple trees, honey bees, and boarded horses. He later began working for an assisted living community, Royal Neighbors, in their maintenance department. On June 8, 1991, he married Judy Rocha in Davenport, Iowa. The two bought a Bar and Grill known as Dutchman's Corner. Judy and Bud later sold the restaurant and moved back to Oskaloosa to help take care of his mother. While in Oskaloosa, Bud and Judy would buy houses, renovate them, and then resell them. Bud was a member of the Eagles and enjoyed coin collecting. He was also very happy to reconnect with his sons and knock back a few cold ones with them.

His family includes his wife, Judy Uitermarkt of Oskaloosa, his three sons; Mike (Sonda) Uitermarkt of Tiffin, IA and his twin sons Mark (Laurie) Uitermarkt of Davenport, IA and Matt (Laurie) Uitermarkt of Indianola, IA, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, a sister Dorothy Krusemark of Jesup, IA and two step-brothers, Rodney Hampton of Pella, IA and Victor Hampton of Oskaloosa, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-parents and one brother-in-law, Jerry Krusemark.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Oskaloosa.