Charles Kenneth Stralow

January 12, 1931-May 7, 2020

MOLINE-Charles Kenneth Stralow, 89, of Moline, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.

Private graveside will be at Roselawn Cemetery, Moline. His live-streamed service can be viewed at 10:45am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quad Cities Woodturners Club, The American Red Cross, or Riverbend Food Bank. Chuck was born during a snowstorm on January 12, 1931, the son of Carl and Alma (Folkers) Stralow, in Morrison, Illinois on the family farm. The good doctor arrived by horse-drawn sleigh and charged two chickens for his services. Chuck married Kay Marie Hansen on August 3, 1958 in the Cordova Baptist Church.

Chuck received his Bachelor's degree in Math Education and Industrial Arts from the former Western Illinois State Teachers College in 1953. Chuck retired in 1983 from John Deere Plow-Planter Works as Manager of Engineering Services, after 28 years of service. Following retirement, he enjoyed teaching Computer Aided Drafting at Hamilton Technical College and Physics at Scott Community College.

Chuck was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline, Quad Cities Woodturners Club, coffee club at Donut Delight, Moline Horticultural Group and the YMCA. He was heavily involved with his grandchildren's everyday teaching and learning. He had an inquisitive mind and was always challenging himself to learn new things.

Survivors include his wife, Kay; children, Pam Elliott, Moline, Lori (Mark) Harris, Western Springs IL, Jane (Mark) Rubino, Birmingham AL and daughter-in-law Darliene Stralow, Moline; grandchildren, Nate (Jessica) Harris, Springfield IL, Marni Harris, Chicago IL, Ross (Hilary) Elliott, West Des Moines IA, Will (Liz) Elliott, Minneapolis MN, Rachel Elliott, Des Moines IA, Marcia (Casey) Godfrey, Laurens SC, Josh Van Zant, Jacksonville FL, Arabella and Gianna Rubino, Birmingham AL; 2 great granddaughters; sisters, Elvira Stralow, Morrison, Esther (Kenny) Huizenga, Morrison and Anita (Ed) Allison, Flowery Branch GA and brothers, Arnold (Louise) Stralow, Lyndon IL, Erwin (Phyllis) Stralow, Morrison IL and Cecil (Dolores) Stralow, Temecula CA. He was preceded in death by his son, Jon and brother, Harold.

Condolences may be left or photos viewed at www.RaffertyFunerals.com