Beverly R. LaRue Suhl

April 13, 1934-July 21, 2020

MUSCATINE–Beverly R. LaRue Suhl, 86, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Private family funeral service will be held. Committal Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Mulford Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Beverly was born on April 13, 1934, in Muscatine, the daughter of Cecil and Helen Sinkler Wimberly. She married LaVaugn LaRue on November 8, 1952. They later divorced. She married Donald Suhl on March 28, 1994, in Las Vegas.

Beverly was a hairdresser, working for Hot Heads for 14 years.

She was an active member of Mulford Evangelical Free Church, participating in Sunday School and Bible Study. She enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, being around her family and spending time with them at the Cabin on the Mississippi River, winters in South Padre Island, Texas, and Holidays in Vermont. She enjoyed spending time with special friends from Vermont, Tom, Judy, and Carol Havemann.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Donald Suhl of Muscatine; three sons, Gene LaRue and wife, Patty, Gregg LaRue and significant other, Cathy Huber, and Kenneth LaRue and wife, Dana, all of Muscatine; stepson, Brian Suhl and wife, Julie, of Phoenix, Arizona; 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister, Doris Holliday and her husband, Richard, of Muscatine; brother in law, Chuck Sinkler of Bettendorf; numerous nieces and nephews; and Deb LaRue of Muscatine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Karen Sinkler and Delores Denison; brother in law, Dom Denison; and stepson, Steve Suhl.