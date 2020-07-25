Mary Alyce Cetanyan

May 28, 1925-July 23, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary Alyce Cetanyan, 95, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home, surrounded by her adoring family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30a.m. until the time of the Mass at church with the rosary prayed at 10:45a.m. Everyone must wear a mask and respect social distancing. There will be no luncheon. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus, American Cancer Society, or the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa Hospital.

Mary was born May 28, 1925 in Davenport, a child of Victor and Clara (Johannsen) VanCamp. She married her first love, Joseph Cetanyan June 6, 1945. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing.

Mary Alyce treasured her family and enjoyed hosting family dinners and talking with family and neighbors every day. She generously volunteered her time at St. Alphonsus Parish and School. Even in her final days, her sense of humor was sharp, she stubbornly refused to live or die anywhere but her home, and she had hugs for all.

She is survived by her son Joe (Beth); daughters Karen (Tom), and Geri La Fountaine (Rich), all of the Quad Cities. She was extremely close with grandchildren: Amoreen Armetta (Tierney), Long Beach, CA; TJ, St. Cloud Shores, MI; and Brad (Sarah); Tom (Michelle), Alecia (Mike); Courtney; and Chris (Erika), all of the Quad Cities; 7 great-grandchildren, and her sister and great friend, Pat Klouda (Mike).

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters Mary Jane Cetanyan and Mary Clare Heller; her parents, a brother Victor VanCamp; and several other beloved, extended family members.