William C. "Bill or Biz" Bailey III

April 22, 1955-July 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-William C. "Bill or Biz" Bailey III, 65, of Davenport, Iowa passed away on July 16, 2020 at his Davenport home. Per his wishes cremation rights have been accorded. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorials can be made in his name to the Kings Harvest Animal Shelter in Davenport, Iowa, or to the family.

Bill was born April 22, 1955 in Davenport to William and Barbara (Bledsoe) Bailey. He graduated from Davenport Central High School and continued his education at Scott Community College. Bill retired from John Deere Seeding in 2015. His previous employment included Red Jacket and Republic Electric. He played guitar in the band "Rukus" for several years and enjoyed reliving the gigs they played. He enjoyed playing his guitar, the Rocky Mountains, social media and time spent with family.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy (Wicks) Bailey, stepdaughter Amy King, grandchildren Liam and Lily King, sister Beth Bailey (David) Neppl of Grapevine, Texas , nephews Jeff Neppl (Dallas, TX) and Greg Neppl (Euless, TX) and his beloved cat, Shirley.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Bill and Barbara Bailey.