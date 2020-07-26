Gerald J. (Jerry) Neff, Sr.

July 8, 1935-July 23, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Gerald J. (Jerry) Neff, Sr., 85, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on July 23, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, surrounded by loved ones. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Department or St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com

Jerry was born on July 8, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Jacob Neff and Marguerite (Niemeyer) Neff. He married Barbara Carstensen on November 13, 1954 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Jerry worked for the City of Davenport street department as an equipment operator and foreman until 1966, when he partnered with Floyd "Sparky" Winegarten to start Jerry and Sparky's Bicycle Shop. Over the next 50+ years, Jerry and Sparky's became a Davenport institution, and "Senior" was a fixture in the local community.

Jerry took the most pride, however, in the family he raised and loved his entire life. He is survived by his wife Barbara, Eldridge; son Gerald Jr. (Tammy), Eldridge; granddaughter Jennifer (Benjamin) Bekel, Eldridge; great-grandson Jacob Bekel; niece Barbara (Joe Luntz) Reis, Davenport; great-nephews Thomas (Corrina) Eriksen and their daughter Rachel, Eldridge; and Matthew Eriksen and his daughter Madelyn, Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Reis.