Mark "Fuzz" Terrence Langford

August 2, 1959-May 17, 2020

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. –Mark "Fuzz" Terrence Langford, 60, died on May 17, 2020 in Laguna Niguel, California.

Mark was born August 2, 1959, in Bettendorf, Iowa, to Thomas and Verdene Langford. He was united in marriage to Trisha McLean on June 24, 1990, in San Clemente, Calif., and she preceded him in death July 17, 2009.

He attended Assumption High School ('78) and graduated from University of Iowa with Business Marketing in 1982. Mark worked as a sales manager and retired from 3M, formally Capital Safety.

Mark found the thrills of life in what most of us would consider ordinary. He lived more life in his 60 years than most find possible in 100. He loved a good adventure and made life more fun for anyone he met. Mark loved sharing his favorite experiences by showing his discoveries of the best views and greatest restaurants in different corners of the United States.

His love of traveling the world, driving cross-country, exploring the outdoors, "gardening," hunting, his fruit trees, and love for his family made him the most interesting one to talk about and favorite brother, uncle, and friend by far. He had the biggest heart and when he was with you, he was present. He was always thoughtful, funny, generous, and so loved.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of his late wife, the Parkinson's Foundation in honor of his late mother, or Assumption High School.

Survivors include his many sisters and brothers, Ellen Langford-Kline and Don Kline, Davenport; Laurie Langford Suchanek, Iowa City, IA; Col. Michael and Martha Langford, U.S. Army, retired, Frederick, MD; Marian and Randy Brodersen, Bettendorf, IA; Rose Langford, Manhattan, NY; Thomas Langford, Bettendorf, IA; Joan and Dan Bradley, Morganton, N.C.; Jim and Heather Langford, Charlotte, NC; Ed and Judy Langford, Davenport IA; and Kerry and Chris Love, Saint Charles, IL; 13 nephews, 9 nieces, 11 great-nephews, 10 great-nieces, 1 great-great nephew and 1 great-great niece.

Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Trisha; his Pomeranian, Little Bear; infant brother, Joseph; and parents Thomas and Verdene.

Everyone loved Fuzz. His passing is a true loss to the world. In his memory, we ask everyone who knew him or reading this to do something different than your natural. Seek the thrill and wonder of the world in your everyday life. Be present and enjoy life more, knowing he did.

Mark was a very generous and giving person and in honor of his generosity the FUZZ FEST, a charity event will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. with a moment of silence at 4:20 at Veterans Memorial Park near the bandshell on 23rd Street in Bettendorf. Come to the FUZZ FEST and enjoy food, beverages, fun, and live rock 'n roll. Temperature checks and face masks will be available and social distancing encouraged. Memorials/Donations may be made to Assumption High School, Children's Therapy Network, Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, American Heart Association or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. If you are unable to attend donations can be sent c/o Ed Langford, Per Mar Centre, 1910 E. Kimberly Road, Suite 311, Davenport, Iowa 52807. Come out and make Fuzz proud, lets celebrate his life, a great and giving one!

