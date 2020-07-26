J'Kayla Riel Clark-Sykes

July 10, 2020-July 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-J'Kayla Riel Clark-Sykes, infant daughter of TamBennetta and James Clark III, of Rock Island, was quietly born on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Trinity, Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service at the church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by big brothers Jai'Vion Sykes, Jahiem Lindsey, JaeKwon Clark, Jae'Vion Clark; sister Aujanique Clark, all of Rock Island; grandparents Tammi and Andre Watkins, Davenport, Benny Wilson, Wisconsin, and Katie and James Clark, Rock Island.

Arrangements by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

She was preceded in death by sister Ja'Riel Clark

