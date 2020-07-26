Deb Martin

July 30, 1954-March 19, 2020

DEWITT-Deb Martin, 65, of Dewitt, Iowa, died Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, at home.

Deborah Glee Martin was born July 30, 1954, in DeWitt to Francis and Alice (Carber) Martin. Deb was a 1972 graduate of DeWitt High School. She worked for Iowa Mutual Insurance for well over 20 years. Deb's first job was at the Varsity Drive Inn, DeWitt and her last job was at Car Freshener, DeWitt.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt and the Red Hat Society. She loved family time, especially a good game of Screwy Louie. Deb enjoyed bowling, crocheting, counted cross stitch and was an avid Cubs and Hawkeyes fan.

Surviving are her son, Patrick and his fiancé, Tammy Brokes of DeWitt; her grandson, Jonathan Martin and her granddaughter, Kimberly (Brian) Walker of DeWitt; her great-grandson, Christopher; her siblings, Linda Martin of River Forest, Illinois, and Joe (Sharon) Martin of DeWitt; nieces and nephews and her dog, Ginger.

Preceding Deb in death were her parents and grandparents and a brother, Jim Martin.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A Graveside Service and interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt with Deacon Mike Sheil officiating. A luncheon will follow at the DeWitt Community Center.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.