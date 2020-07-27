Berta L Rose

July 13, 1933-July 25, 2020

RIVERDALE-Berta L Rose, 87, a resident of Riverdale, Iowa passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, July 25th, surrounded by her family and beloved pet, Sasha. She was born July 13, 1933 in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of George and Vivian (Johnson) Albright. She was united in marriage to O. Arthur Rose, Jr. on January 16, 1951. She sailed to La Harve, France in late 1951 on the SS America to join Art, where he was a U.S. Army corporal M.P. during the Korean Conflict, stationed at Patton Barracks in Heidelberg, Germany. She lived there for one year then returned to Bettendorf to raise a family.

She was a Realtor/Broker for her career and a pioneer in the real estate field. During the 70's and early 80's she was one of the first women to own her own firm, Herculean Realty then later Eagle Realty. She and Art retired in 1986 and moved to Naples, Florida then to Newland, North Carolina before moving back home to Iowa in 2009.

Berta will be remembered as a loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of two and great-grandmother of four. She loved to sing and in earlier years sang with Sweet Adelines and Our Savior Lutheran Church choir. She loved to cook and entertain, especially at Christmas. She and her husband loved to go on cruises and travel in their RV and were members of Good Sam's Club for many years. Along with her singing talent she was a gifted artist with a special gift for painting animals and flowers.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, her son, O. Art Rose, III (Diane Schmidt), her daughter Cynthia (John) Hughes, grandchildren Eric (Stephanie) Dockus and Lindsey (Kyle) Schutte and great-grandchildren Charlie, Josie, Tanner and Hayden along with several special nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Eugene and sisters Betty Gill and Mary McDonnell.

Due to Covid-19, a private family service will he held this week with a celebration of her life memorial service to be held next summer.

In lieu of flowers, she would be pleased to have contributions made to your favorite charity in her memory. Her favorite charity was LUVS for Youth Haven, an organization for the support of abused and neglected children. She was a volunteer member of that organization for many years in Naples, Florida.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing her obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

In her words "remember me with smiles and laughter because that's the way I'll remember you. "