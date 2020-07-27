Robert Lee Wold

April 4, 1928-July 26, 2020

BETTENDORF-Robert Lee Wold, 92, of Bettendorf IA. Left us to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. We will honor Robert's life on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at 2pm at The Runge Mortuary in Davenport, IA. A Visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will take place at Rock Island National Cemetery next to the love of his life.

Robert was born on April 4th, 1928 in Davenport, IA. To Edwin and Ethel (Mabel) Wold. In his younger years, Robert met the love of his life Lola Jean Thorpe. They later wed in Davenport, IA. and spent 44 years in marital bliss. Together they had 3 beautiful children.

Robert was known as an extraordinary man who was hardworking and was a devoted husband, dad and papa. He always gave the best of himself through his advice, and always told you straight up how it was. He dedicated his entire life to his family and had no greater joy then spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, and friends and family.

Robert proudly served in The United State Army. He fought on the front lines as a mortar specialist in the Korean war from 1950-1952. He received many high honors but his proudest being a Bronze Star Recipient. He also was honored to receive a Combat Infantry Badge and an Occupational Medal during his time in Korea.

Robert loved sports and won the title of Golden Gloves in boxing. He was the first American to climb to the top of Mt. Fuji. Later in life his greatest hobby was raising and breeding pigeons; for which his trophies would fill a stadium. He received the highest award for breeding and showing of his birds as a master breeder. One of Roberts favorite pastimes was getting the honor to travel to Washington DC on the honor flight. He talked about this endeavor with great pride.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter; Robin (Randall) Thune, 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, his brother; Donald Wold and his sister, Darlene Tutor.

Those who greeted him in heaven include his parents, loving wife, his daughter; Pamela Jean Willis, his son; Robert Willard Wold and several siblings.