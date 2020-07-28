Lynda Shauntel Larson

September 25, 1970-July 24, 2020

DAVENPORT-Lynda Shauntel Larson, 49, Davenport, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Visitation is 3-7 PM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Family graveside services will be live-streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289 at 10:30 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 from Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Pleasant Valley, IA. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Lynda was born on September 25, 1970 in Iowa City, IA, the daughter of David White and Rosemary Thomas. She was a graduate of Davenport West High School. Lynda had worked in food service for the Davenport Community School District and at KFC in Davenport. She married Dana Larson on August 18, 1999 in Davenport. Lynda was a loving and devoted mother, who encouraged her son's athletic abilities. She loved to cook and barbecuing. Lynda always enjoyed time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Dana, son Corey Bryant, Davenport, grandson, Parker, siblings, Emma Thomas, Davenport, Melvin Thomas, Bristol, TN, James (Jeri) Thomas, Davenport, Garcia Thomas, Rock Island, David Thomas, Davenport many nieces and nephews, Dana's siblings, Kim (Tina) Larson, New Orleans, LA, Rex (Marti) Larson, Ottumwa, IA and Kris Larson, Arkansas City, KS and special friends, Cheryl and Heather.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Steven, Marvin, Tammie and Patricia.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Clarissa Cook for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Lynda during her stay.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com