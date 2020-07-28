Tom Peters

July 21, 2020

LYNN CENTER-Tom Peters of the Lake Lynnwood community, Lynn Center, IL, passed Tuesday morning July 21, 2020, at his lakeside home. Tom was raised and educated in Davenport, IA and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from Iowa State specializing in Industrial Administration.

He served in the US Army and US Army Reserve from Sept 1958 through May of 1968. He served at the rank of Captain as an Antiaircraft Gun Unit Commander. Tom took employment with the IBM Corp after his active duty commitment ended and served as a systems engineer among other functions for the next twenty five years. In his retirement, he found a great deal of joy in serving his community through activities he participated in with the Orion Lions Club, where he held many offices including President and with the Home Owners Association at Lake Lynnwood where he also took a leading role for many years. Tom's days at the lake were usually spent offering guidance, often to no avail, to his Golden Retriever, Rudy, who he took as a rescue dog in 1998, and who was his constant companion for many years. After Rudy's passing Tom took Bo, another Golden from rescue. Bo took charge of the property until he passed in early 2020. Both Rudy and Bo will be interred with Tom at the Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

A visitation to celebrate Tom's life will be held at the Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 til 6 in the afternoon. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com A private burial will be held at Davenport Memorial Park.