Nina Edwards Johnson

October 13, 1928-July 25, 2020

BETTENDORF-Nina Edwards Johnson, 91, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31st at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 1st at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa. Burial will be in Streets Cemetery, near Iron Hill in Jackson County. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Nina was born on October 13, 1928 in rural Jackson County, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Goldie (Said) Edwards. She attended Union Grove School and graduated from Maquoketa High School with the class of 1947. She continued her education at the University of Dubuque, and then taught Kindergarten through 8th grades at Springdale School in Jackson County from 1947 until 1951. On June 13, 1950, she was united in marriage to John Desmond Johnson Jr. in Maquoketa. They lived in Maquoketa, Sioux City, and Rock Island before moving to Bettendorf in 1954. John's career was with the Postal Service and he passed away in 2009.

Nina was an excellent baker, a fine seamstress, and loved to crochet. She was artistic, creative, and enjoyed music and dancing. She loved gardening, animals, and nature. Most of all, she was fair, loyal, and kind.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marla Johnson of Bettendorf; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Brian Fawcett of Bettendorf; son, Scott Johnson of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; and grandson, William Fawcett of Bettendorf.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Johnny, her parents, Ernest and Goldie Edwards, and her sister, Nellie Shady.